Indians' Roberto Perez: Sitting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Perez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Game 1 and will receive a breather for the nightcap. Sandy Leon will operate behind the plate Tuesday night for Cleveland.
