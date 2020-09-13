site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Roberto Perez: Sitting Sunday
Perez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Twins.
With Cleveland carrying three catchers, Perez's workload has been cut slightly. Sandy Leon will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
