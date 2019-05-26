Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Perez was diagnosed with a concussion earlier in the week but didn't require a trip to the injured list and missed only two games before returning to action Friday. He was behind the plate again in Saturday's 6-2 loss and will just be receiving a routine breather in the series finale. Kevin Plawecki checks into the starting lineup at catcher in Perez's stead.