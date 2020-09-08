site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Roberto Perez: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Perez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.
With Cleveland carrying three catchers, Perez may only start three or four days per week going forward. Sandy Leon is behind the dish and batting eighth in this one.
