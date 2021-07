Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in a 5-4 loss to Oakland on Saturday.

Perez got Cleveland on the board with his fifth-inning solo shot off Oakland starter Sean Manaea but failed to do anything productive in his other three at-bats. The backstop has now gone deep in each of his last three games and is slashing an improved .261/.261/.696 in six July games.