Perez (ankle) is set to make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the A's, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle in October, but the procedure was never expected to impact his availability for Opening Day. Perez is set to begin his second season as Cleveland's primary catcher after posting a .239/.321/.452 slash line with 24 home runs in 119 games during 2019.