Indians' Roberto Perez: Stays hot at dish
Perez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI against the Red Sox on Thursday.
Perez was one of six Cleveland batters to finish with multiple hits in the 13-6 rout. The backup catcher has mustered seven RBI in his past three games after driving in only 17 runs in his first 48.
