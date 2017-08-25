Play

Perez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Perez was one of six Cleveland batters to finish with multiple hits in the 13-6 rout. The backup catcher has mustered seven RBI in his past three games after driving in only 17 runs in his first 48.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast