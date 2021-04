Perez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Speed isn't part of Perez's game -- his only other major-league stolen base came in 2018. The catcher got aboard with a walk in the seventh inning and stole second base. The 32-year-old has a .167/.333/.375 slash line with three home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored across 60 plate appearances as Cleveland's primary catcher.