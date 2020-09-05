site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-roberto-perez-still-sitting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Roberto Perez: Still sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perez (shoulder) isn't in Saturday's lineup against Milwaukee.
Perez will sit for a second consecutive game after he was removed from Wednesday's game with right shoulder fatigue. Sandy Leon will start behind the plate Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read