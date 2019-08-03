Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

That's now three homers in the last three games and a career-high 19 on the season for the 30-year-old backstop. In fact, Perez is only two more long balls away from doubling his career total, as he came into the year with 21. His .240/.325/.490 slash line limits his value in shallow fantasy formats, but as long as he keeps taking advantage of the juiced ball, he'll have a spot on active rosters in most leagues.

