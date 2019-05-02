Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

The 30-year-old continues to get the majority of starts behind the plate for Cleveland and supply a smidge of offense. Perez is slashing .219/.292/.391 through 21 games with three homers and six RBI, numbers which would actually be an improvement on his performance the last few seasons.

