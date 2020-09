Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and one scored Tuesday against the Royals.

Perez delivered his first home run of the season in second inning, taking Matt Harvey deep for a two-run shot. He's been poor at the plate to this point in the campaign, as he's managed just a .170/.291/.255 line across 55 plate appearances. Given Cleveland's recent acquisition of Austin Hedges, Perez could also be pushed for playing time.