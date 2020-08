Perez went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in Friday's 14-2 win over the Cardinals.

All three of Perez's hits were singles, and the one he had in the sixth inning scored Carlos Santana. The 31-year-old Perez is slashing only .167/.318/.167 with two RBI and a run scored in 11 games. He will typically share catching duties with Sandy Leon.