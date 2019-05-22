Indians' Roberto Perez: Will avoid IL
The Indians confirmed Wednesday that Perez (concussion) won't require a stay on the 7-day injured list, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Manager Terry Francona admitted after Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics that Perez sustained a mild concussion during the contest, but the backstop apparently won't be subject to a prolonged shutdown. After faring well in his initial concussion tests, Perez is viewed as day-to-day and could be ready to return to the lineup at some point over the weekend. Since Perez won't be available for at least Wednesday's series finale, however, the Indians recalled Eric Haase from Triple-A Columbus to provide some extra depth behind the dish.
