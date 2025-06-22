McCann is expected to sign a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

McCann had a rolling opt-out in his minor-league deal with Atlanta, meaning that if another team offered him a major-league job, Atlanta needed to either promote him or allow him to leave, and the latter of which transpired Sunday. The catcher will help fill the hole left by Gabriel Moreno (finger) behind the plate after Moreno was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fracture in his right pointer finger injury Thursday. McCann will likely operate in a timeshare with Jose Herrera at catcher moving forward.