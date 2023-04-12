Bernardino was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bernardino has struggled in his two appearances with Triple-A Tacoma this season, surrendering eight runs over six innings. With the Mariners selecting the contract of Darren McCaughan on Wednesday, Bernardino was the odd guy out on the 40-man roster. He will now either remain with Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright, the first of which is most likely.