Woo (9-6) allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the White Sox.

While one of the two hits he allowed left the yard -- a solo shot from Lenyn Sosa in the first inning -- Woo was otherwise excellent to bounce back from giving up five runs in his last start. His nine strikeouts Tuesday also matched his season high, while it was the first time since May 24 versus the Astros that he was able to avoid issuing a walk. Woo is now at a 3.02 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 136:25 K:BB through 140 innings over 22 starts this season. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rays.