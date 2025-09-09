Woo (13-7) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over six innings in a 4-2 victory over St. Louis. He struck out nine.

Woo delivered six strong innings Monday, halting a brief two-start stretch of shorter outings after previously going six-plus in each of his first 25 starts. The right-hander has been one of MLB's most reliable arms this season, compiling a 3.02 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 175.2 innings in 28 starts. While not overpowering with strikeouts (9.1 K/9), his nine punchouts Monday tied a season high, and his elite command (1.7 BB/9) continues to fuel his consistency.