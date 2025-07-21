Woo (8-5) took the loss Sunday against Houston, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out six.

Woo's streak of excellent play came to a crashing halt Sunday, having tallied a 1.11 ERA across his last five starts before tying his season high in runs allowed. He yielded three extra-base hits in the loss, including home runs to Taylor Trammell and Christian Walker. Despite the hiccup, Woo owns a 2.91 ERA and a 115:22 K:BB across 120.2 innings pitched. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Angels next time out.