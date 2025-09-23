Woo (pectoral) won't start in his usual rotation spot Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

General manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday that the team still doesn't plan to place Woo on the injured list, and that the right-hander will instead play catch Wednesday or Thursday rather than start a game against the Rockies. A better idea of how far away the 25-year-old is from returning will likely emerge after his throwing session.