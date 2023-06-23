Woo (1-1) earned the win over the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Seattle set Woo up for success with four runs in the top of the first inning, and the rookie right-hander cruised to his first big-league victory with 5.2 scoreless frames. His three walks were a career high and certainly more than the Mariners wanted to see given the big lead they gave him, but none of the free passes came back to hurt him. Woo struggled in his first big-league start, giving up six runs over two frames against Texas, but he's been much better since, allowing just four runs over his subsequent 15.2 frames and posting a standout 21:4 K:BB over that stretch.