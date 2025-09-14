Woo (14-7) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 13 over six innings to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Woo's 13 strikeouts were the most he's had in any game in his big-league career, and the first time he's even reached double digits. He gave up both runs in the second inning, including one on a solo home run by Jo Adell. Woo has won six of eight starts since the beginning of August, allowing just 15 runs over 48.2 innings with a 64:10 K:BB in that in that span. He is now at a 3.02 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 191:35 K:BB through 181.2 innings over 29 starts this season. He is lined up to make his next start in a pivotal road series versus the Astros.