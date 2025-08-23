Woo (11-7) allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

Woo gave up a solo shot to Brent Rooker in the first inning, but that was the extent of the damage. Woo followed that with 6.1 no-hit innings in one of the most dominant starts in an already impressive campaign. The 25-year-old has surrendered just six runs over 26 innings across his four starts in August, making this the first month where he's yet to sprinkle in a poor outing. Overall, he's at a 2.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 160:30 K:BB through 159 innings over 25 starts. The right-hander is projected for a tough home start versus the Padres next week.