Woo (10-7) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Woo gave up a run in the third inning but was otherwise sharp, throwing 65 of 101 pitches for strikes while holding the Mets to just one extra-base hit. The 25-year-old notched his 18th quality start and has now worked at least six innings in all 24 of his outings. He'll carry a 3.02 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 153:28 K:BB across 152 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.