Woo (12-7) earned the win Wednesday over the Padres, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Woo held San Diego scoreless through five innings before giving up a pair of runs in the sixth, though the Mariners would manage to hang on for a 4-3 win, giving the right-hander his fourth victory in his last five outings. Despite the win, Woo failed to make it through six innings for the first time in 26 starts this season -- the right-hander's streak of 25 straight starts of six-plus innings marked a Seattle franchise record. Overall, Woo sports a 2.95 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and 166:31 K:BB across 164.2 innings. Woo's currently scheduled to face the Rays on the road his next time out.