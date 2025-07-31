Woo (8-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings.

Though Woo completed at least six innings for the 21st consecutive time to begin the campaign, this was far from a strong outing. He tied a season-worst mark by allowing five runs and doubled his previous season-worst tally by surrendering four homers. All of the long balls were solo shots, so Woo was at least able to keep his team in the game. Woo hasn't earned a win in any of his past four starts, posting a mediocre 4.56 ERA despite a strong 1.01 WHIP during that span. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to be a home matchup against the White Sox.