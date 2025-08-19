Mariners' Bryce Miller: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners activated Miller (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Miller is set to make his return to the Mariners' rotation Tuesday with a start on the road in Philadelphia. The right-hander has been sidelined for more than two months with inflammation in his pitching elbow. Miller threw 76 pitches in his final rehab start, so he will likely be slightly limited from a workload perspective versus the Phillies.
