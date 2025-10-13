Miller pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks, while striking out three on his way to a win in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Miller surrendered a solo home run to George Springer on his first pitch the day, and he was forced to work around two walks in the first inning, but after that the right-hander hit his stride. Miller was able to finish his outing with five scoreless frames, allowing just two more batters to reach base. The 27-year-old certainly showed enough to potentially earn another start in the ALCS, and he's now given up three runs over 10.1 innings in two starts during the postseason.