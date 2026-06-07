Mariners' Bryce Miller: Fans nine in Saturday's win

Miller (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Tigers. He struck out nine.

Not longer working in tandem with Luis Castillo, Miller completed six innings for the first time in five starts since coming off the IL while setting a season high in strikeouts. The right-hander has been outstanding since making his belated 2026 debut in mid-May, posting a 1.33 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB through 27 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Baltimore.