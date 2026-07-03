Mariners' Bryce Miller: Flirts with no-no in victory

Miller (4-2) earned the win over the Angels on Thursday, completing seven scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and struck out eight batters without issuing any walks.

Miller and Angels starter Walbert Urena put up matching goose eggs until Seattle broke through for a run in the sixth inning. That ended up being all the Mariners needed, as Miler combined with two relievers for a shutout. The right-hander completely dominated Los Angeles, taking a no-hitter into the seventh frame before getting tagged for a pair of singles. He tallied 15 whiffs and eight punchouts while snapping a two-game losing streak. Miller got a late start to the season, as an oblique strain delayed his 2026 debut until May 13. However, he's been exceptional since joining the rotation, posting a 1.71 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 62:5 K:BB over 52.2 innings spanning nine appearances (eight starts).