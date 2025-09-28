Miller (4-6) took the loss in Sunday's contest against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over four innings with two strikeouts.

The Seattle right-hander's run of less-than-stellar work continued in his final outing of the regular season. Miller allowed all four runs on a pair of two-run homers -- Hyeseong Kim in the second and Freddie Freeman in the fourth -- as he wraps 2025 on a stretch of 12 consecutive starts allowing two or more earned runs. Over that span, Miller tallied just one quality start while pitching to a 6.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 59.2 frames. The Texas A&M product concludes his regular season with a 5.68 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 74:34 K:BB in 90.1 total innings.