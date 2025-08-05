Miller (elbow) is scheduled to throw about 65 pitches during his second rehab outing Thursday with Triple-A Tacoma, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander threw 52 pitches over four scoreless innings during his first rehab start last week, and he'll continue building up his workload Thursday. If all goes well in that outing with the Rainiers, Miller could be cleared to rejoin Seattle's rotation for his first MLB start since early June.