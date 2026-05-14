Miller (oblique) allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Miller missed over a quarter of the season while recovering from a left oblique strain. He threw 58 of 81 pitches for strikes in his season debut, so he may have had a slight workload limitation in place. That will likely continue in his next start, tentatively expected to be against the White Sox, as Miller and Luis Castillo are expected to work as a tandem in that game to buy the Mariners some time to sort out what to do with their rotation, which has six healthy starters. As long as Miller pitches well, he's likely to be a starter moving forward, though he'll also need to stay healthy as he tries to bounce back from an ugly 5.68 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 90.1 innings in the 2025 regular season, which was disrupted by elbow troubles.