Mariners' Bryce Miller: No-decision Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Rockies. He struck out four.
Miller fell one out shy of a quality start Tuesday, marking his fourth straight outing of that kind, all resulting in no-decisions. After a breakout-looking 2024 with a 2.94 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 31 starts and 180.1 innings, the right-hander has struggled this year to a 5.53 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 17 starts and 86.1 innings. Given the depth of the Mariners staff, it remains to be seen what role Miller will play in the postseason.
