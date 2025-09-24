Miller did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 4-3 victory over the Rockies. He struck out four.

Miller fell one out shy of a quality start Tuesday, marking his fourth straight outing of that kind, all resulting in no-decisions. After a breakout-looking 2024 with a 2.94 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 31 starts and 180.1 innings, the right-hander has struggled this year to a 5.53 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 17 starts and 86.1 innings. Given the depth of the Mariners staff, it remains to be seen what role Miller will play in the postseason.