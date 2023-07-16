The Mariners reinstated Miller (finger) from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

A blister on Miller's right middle finger has kept him out of action since June 30, but he'll return to start Sunday against Detroit after a minimum 15-day stint on the IL. The 24-year-old righty holds a 3.97 ERA and 0.95 WHIP through 59 innings on the year, and he'll get to face a Tigers offense that ranks 28th in OPS. Matt Festa was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.