Mariners' Bryce Miller: Part of piggyback plan Friday

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday that Miller will start Friday's game against the Red Sox and will be piggybacked by Luis Castillo, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Miller and Castillo both made standalone starts in their last two appearances as part of a six-man rotation, but the two will be deployed in tandem Friday while Seattle shifts back to a five-man setup. The Mariners previously used Miller and Castillo in a piggyback arrangement on three other occasions back in May, with Miller working between five and 5.2 innings in those contests while logging a 1.15 ERA and 0.57 WHIP. Expect Miller to handle a similar workload Friday, as Jude notes that the right-hander will be limited to around 75-to-80 pitches before turning the ball over to Castillo. Hollander relayed that all six of the team's starters will rotate through and have one piggyback outing until the All-Star break, so Miller and Castillo will likely be separated and make traditional starts when their turn in the pitching schedule comes up again next week.