Miller (elbow) allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Miller made his second rehab outing with Tacoma and increased his pitch count from 52 to 66 pitches. His line wasn't all that impressive, but he averaged 95.9 mph on his fastball while topping out at 97.5 mph. It's unclear if he'll return to the rotation the next time he takes the mound, or if he will make an additional rehab start.