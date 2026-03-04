Miller (side) is slated to play catch Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After he was briefly shut down over the weekend upon receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to alleviate inflammation in his left side, Miller has since been cleared to resume a throwing program. Assuming he responds well to Wednesday's workout, Miller said he expects to get back on the mound and throw a light bullpen session by the weekend. Miller still looks to be at least a week or more away from pitching in a Cactus League game, but if he experiences no further setbacks with his side while building back up, he should be able to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.