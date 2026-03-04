default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Miller (side) is slated to play catch Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After he was briefly shut down over the weekend upon receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to alleviate inflammation in his left side, Miller has since been cleared to resume a throwing program. Assuming he responds well to Wednesday's workout, Miller said he expects to get back on the mound and throw a light bullpen session by the weekend. Miller still looks to be at least a week or more away from pitching in a Cactus League game, but if he experiences no further setbacks with his side while building back up, he should be able to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.

More News