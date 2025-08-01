Miller (elbow) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, per MLB.com.

Friday is set to mark Miller's first game action in nearly two months, and the Mariners are targeting a pitch count in the neighborhood of 55 for the right-hander. Right elbow inflammation has kept Miller on the injured list since June 7, and he figures to make two or three rehab starts before re-entering Seattle's rotation. Once Miller is ready return, it's likely that Logan Evans will be optioned back to the minor leagues.