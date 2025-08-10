Mariners' Bryce Miller: Set for another rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (elbow) is scheduled to make his third rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Miller is expected to build up to around 80-to-85 pitches in the upcoming outing, which should be his final one in the minors before he returns from the 15-day injured list and slots back into the Seattle rotation. The right-hander has been on the shelf since June 7 due to elbow inflammation but has exhibited sharp control through his first two starts with Tacoma, turning in an 11:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings.
