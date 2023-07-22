Miller allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Friday.

Miller limited the damage to Danny Jansen's fifth-inning solo home run. Since returning from a finger blister, Miller has allowed just one run, eight hits and three walks over 10.1 innings across his two starts. The right-hander owns a 3.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB through 69.1 innings over 13 starts this season. He's lined up for a road start in Minnesota next week.