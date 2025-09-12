Miller allowed four runs on six hits and struck out 11 without walking a batter in a no-decision Thursday versus the Angels.

The 11 strikeouts established a new single-game career high for the right-hander. He also gave up two home runs in the contest, the latter of which tied the game at 4-4 and ultimately forced extras. Miller has allowed 16 runs over 27 innings with a 25:6 K:BB across five starts since returning from elbow inflammation. For the season, he's at a 5.59 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 64:29 K:BB through 75.2 innings over 15 starts. Miller is projected to make his next start at Kansas City.