Mariners' Bryce Miller: Strikes out 11 in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller allowed four runs on six hits and struck out 11 without walking a batter in a no-decision Thursday versus the Angels.
The 11 strikeouts established a new single-game career high for the right-hander. He also gave up two home runs in the contest, the latter of which tied the game at 4-4 and ultimately forced extras. Miller has allowed 16 runs over 27 innings with a 25:6 K:BB across five starts since returning from elbow inflammation. For the season, he's at a 5.59 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 64:29 K:BB through 75.2 innings over 15 starts. Miller is projected to make his next start at Kansas City.
