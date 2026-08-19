Miller (4-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

Miller held Milwaukee to a single unearned run through his first four innings before everything unraveled in the fifth. He was charged with five runs in the frame, with Christian Yelich's three-run homer delivering the biggest blow, before Seattle's bullpen allowed the game to turn into a 22-0 rout. It marked Miller's first start this season in which he failed to complete five innings, while the five earned runs matched his season high. The right-hander has struggled heavily over his last seven outings, posting a 0-5 record with a 6.57 ERA. On the season, he owns a 3.71 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 87:18 K:BB across 89.2 innings. Miller will seek to find any kind of improvement in his next start, scheduled for Sunday against the Cubs.