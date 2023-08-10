Marlowe went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Marlowe's multi-hit effort out of the No. 8 spot in the order was his third in the last six games, a torrid stretch where's posted a .389 average and 1.006 OPS across 20 plate appearances. The rookie's busy night Wednesday resulted in a 30-point boost in his season average to .308, and he's also now sporting an elite .977 OPS. Both figures are a byproduct of the above-average plate discipline the 26-year-old has impressively displayed during his first foray versus big-league arms, one that's also helped generate a 15.2 percent walk rate and modest 19.6 percent strikeout rate.