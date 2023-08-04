Marlowe is not in the lineup Friday versus the Angels.
Marlowe went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the Mariners' defeat of the Halos on Thursday night, but Dylan Moore will get the start in left field Friday as southpaw Reid Detmers readies to take the bump in Anaheim.
