Marlowe is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Marlowe boasts a .937 OPS through his first 42 major-league plate appearances, but he'll take a seat Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's series finale against the Angels. Dominic Canzone, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez are starting across the outfield for the Mariners as they open a quick two-game set with San Diego.