Marlowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Kansas City, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Marlowe is 0-for-5 with a walk and four strikeouts over the past two games and will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Dominic Canzone and Teoscar Hernandez will start in the corner outfield while Mike Ford serves as the designated hitter.
