Marlowe went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Royals on Thursday.

Julio Rodriguez stole the show with a career-best 5-for-5, five-RBI effort out of the leadoff spot, but Marlowe wreaked havoc in his own right out of the opposite end of the order. The rookie pushed his season slash line to an excellent .293/.397/.483 with Thursday's production, which was already his sixth multi-hit effort in his first 22 big-league games.