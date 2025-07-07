Mariners' George Kirby: Cruises to third win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirby (3-4) earned the win in Sunday's game against the Pirates, allowing four hits and no walks across 6.1 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.
The Seattle right-hander bagged his third consecutive quality start, as he generated an impressive 19 whiffs out of his 93 total pitches. Kirby completely controlled the Pittsburgh lineup, who never threatened to do damage, tallying just four singles. With this effort, Kirby lowered his ERA from 4.85 to 4.22 across 49 total frames while managing to push his K/9 up to 9.2. The 27-year-old is currently slated to make his next start at Detroit next weekend.
