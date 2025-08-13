Kirby (8-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the Orioles, allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander racked up 32 called or swinging strikes among his 87 pitches (575 total strikes) en route to his fourth straight win, and his eighth quality start of the season. Kirby has gotten into the win column in seven of his last eight outings, delivering a 2.42 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB across 48.1 innings during that red-hot stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road this weekend against the Mets.